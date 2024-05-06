Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales dipped slightly to $13.07 billion from $13.1 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $145 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a loss of $97 million, or $0.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.62.
The company expects sales to be relatively flat in fiscal year 2024 as compared to 2023.
