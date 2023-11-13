Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales decreased 2.8% year-over-year to $13.34 billion, missing estimates of $13.73 billion.

Net loss attributable to Tyson was $450 million, or $1.31 per share, compared to net income of $538 million, or $1.50 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 77% to $0.37 but surpassed projections of $0.29.

The company expects sales in fiscal year 2024 to be relatively flat compared to 2023.

The stock fell 2% in premarket hours on Monday.

