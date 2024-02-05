Main highlights from Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Q1 2024 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales saw little change from last year at $13.32 billion.

Net income attributable to Tyson was $107 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $316 million, or $0.88 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.69.

The company expects sales to be relatively flat in FY2024 compared to FY2023.

