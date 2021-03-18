Dollar General (DG) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales rose 17.6% year-over-year to $8.4 billion, helped by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 12.7%, driven by an increase in average transaction amount.

Net income rose 20% to $642.7 million while EPS grew 24.8% to $2.62.

For fiscal year 2021, net sales are expected to range between a 2% decline to flat while same-store sales are projected to drop 4-6%. EPS is estimated to come between $8.80-9.50.

Prior performance