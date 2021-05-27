Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Dollar General posts flat revenues, but beats the market in Q1
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The discount store chain reported Q1 revenue of $8.4 billion, down 0.6% year-over-year, but above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.82 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
DG shares rose 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 5% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Dollar General Q1 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
