Dollar General posts flat revenues, but beats the market in Q1

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The discount store chain reported Q1 revenue of $8.4 billion, down 0.6% year-over-year, but above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.82 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

DG shares rose 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 5% since the beginning of this year.

