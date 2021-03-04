Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Dollar Tree Inc  (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 03, 2021.

Corporate Participants:

Randy Guiler — Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael A. Witynski — President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin S. Wampler — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Kelly Bania — BMO Capital — Analyst

Joe Feldman — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Paul Trussell — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

John Heinbockel — Guggenheim — Analyst

Matthew Boss — JPMorgan — Analyst

Michael Lasser — UBS — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Lyft (LYFT) expects average ride volumes to improve through Q1 2021

Shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) were up 8% in afternoon hours on Wednesday. The stock has gained 53% over the past 12 months and 25% since the beginning of

With new strategy in place, Target looks poised to tap growing online demand

Department store chain Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT), which has been thriving on the pandemic-driven shopping boom since early last year, maintained its strong performance during the holiday season and entered

Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q4

Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The discount store reported a 7% increase in Q4 net sales to $6.7 billion. The company

Listen On

Tags

Discount stores

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top