DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

R. Stanton Dodge — Chief Legal Officer

Statements we make during this call that are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. We assume no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our SEC filings.

During the call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures that we believe may be useful in evaluating DraftKings’ operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for DraftKings’ financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed today with the SEC and in our earnings presentation which is available on our website at investors.draftkings.com.

Hosting the call today, we have Jason Robins Co-Founder Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of DraftKings who will share some opening remarks and an update on our business and Jason Park, Chief Financial Officer of DraftKings who will provide a review of our financials. We will then open up the line to questions.

I will now turn the call over to Jason Robins.

Jason Robins — Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone. Before I begin my remarks, I would like to let everyone know that we published our first ESG report on Monday, February 22th. The purpose of this report is to share with our stakeholders how we think about different environmental, social and governance factors and highlight those that are most relevant to our business. We are committed to creating a long-term positive impact for our stakeholders and ensuring that we are aligned with our shareholders.

Our Board and management team are also committed to further integrating ESG considerations into how we set and reach our goals. The report discusses the key ESG topics that impact our operations and stakeholders. These topics include, among others, human capital management and responsible gaming.

Our business success is driven by our highly skilled workforce. We believe it is very important to create and foster a culture of inclusion and belonging to make each of our employees feel engaged, powered and fit.

In addition, DraftKings became a flagship brand by providing a responsible way for gaming and sports enthusiasts to interact with our products and we continue to lead and innovate in all areas of responsible gaming. Our ESG report is posted on our Investor Relations site. This is the first step of our ESG journey. We look forward to working together to achieve meaningful environmental, social, and governance progress.

On today’s call, we will cover the following topics. First, I will share some insights into our accomplishments for the full year and fourth quarter. Next, I will provide an update on our recent state launches. Third, I will provide an update on the migration to our in-house proprietary sports betting engine as well as updates on some other important marketing and product related initiatives.

2020 was a remarkable year for DraftKings. I couldn’t be more proud of our employees for all their hard work and contributions to our success. The excitement and pride we have for our Company’s success over last year is balanced with the recognition of how fortunate we are to be able to make such statement.Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our global workforce and their families. The successes achieved by DraftKings in 2020 would not have been possible without our employees, all of whom were impacted by COVID including some who lost family members. Each and every one of our employees displayed incredible fortitude and flexibility.

Our list of accomplishments in 2020 is impressive. We completed the business combination with SBTech and became a publicly traded company in April. We are well on our way to completing the integration of the two companies from a team, organization and business standpoint and are progressing with the migration to our own in-house sports betting engine, which we expect will be complete by the end of the third quarter in 2021.

We also completed capital raises in June and October, raising net proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion. We launched mobile sports betting in Iowa, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee and iGaming in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. With the Match 2 in May, we engage with our customers in new ways through broadcast integrations that showcase live odds for event winners and other in game markets.

We continue this innovative approach through the content integration we did with other events such as the Match 3 and then Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. boxing match in November. We built relationships with major media companies including ESPN and Turner sports as well as with professional sports teams including the Chicago Cubs, the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Nashville Predators, the Detroit Pistons and most recently the Charlotte Hornets.

We also expanded our relationships with major sports leagues and organizations in 2020 including Major League Baseball and the PGA Tour. We strengthened and diversified our Board by welcoming Jocelyn Moore and Valerie Mosley as Board members and Michael Jordan as a special advisor to the Board. And yesterday, we announced the appointment of baseball legend and an entrepreneur Cal Ripken Jr. as an additional special advisor to the Board of Directors.Earlier this month, we promoted Jennifer Aguiar to be our Chief Compliance Officer reporting directly to me. Jennifer joined DraftKings in 2016 as Head of Compliance & risk and led the development of our internal compliance program. As our Chief Compliance Officer, she will be responsible for overseeing corporate compliance and enterprise risk management and will continue to play a pivotal role in our growth.

Turning to our financial performance. We exceeded our expectations in 2020. Pro forma revenue grew nearly 50% to $644 million versus $432 million last year. Both MUPs and ARPMUP grew 29% in 2020. We had a strong close to the year with Q4 revenue growing almost 100% year-over-year and MUPs and ARPMUP growing 44% and 55% respectively in the quarter.

Revenue for the year was almost $95 million higher than the midpoint of our guidance. These results were due to over performance in our core business as well as multiple assumptions on external factors that broke our way, such as the sports calendar, the extension of mobile registration in Illinois and better than expected hold percentage in online Sportsbook.

Looking ahead, I remain very confident in the continued growth of the online sports betting and iGaming markets in the U.S. Even in a market like New Jersey where we’ve been live for 2.5 years, substantial growth continues. Our handle in New Jersey grew over 100% in 2020 and we are profitable in the state despite the impact of the COVID pandemic.

We are raising our revenue outlook for 2021 due to our expectation for continued growth, the outperformance of our core business and newly launched states that were not included in the guidance we shared in November. Jason Park will provide more details in a few minutes.

Turning to new U.S. states for DraftKings and legalization trends. In the fourth quarter, we launched sports betting in Tennessee. In January, Iowans were able to register via our mobile app rather than in person at a retail casino. We also launched mobile sports betting and iGaming in Michigan and we launched mobile sports betting in Virginia.

As you can see from the Tennessee Lottery’s Monthly Sports Gaming Report, the state has gotten off to a very strong start. The State of Tennessee had the best two month launch in U.S. sports betting history with over $300 million in handle on its first two months of operation, including 38% month-over-month growth in December. As a result, sports betting has also generated several million dollars in tax revenue for the state.

As you can tell, Tennessee is off to a great start and we are pleased with our position in the state. While we’ve been live in Iowa for more than a year now, the state began to allow mobile registration on January 1st, 2021. This change had a significant positive impact. In fact, more customers registered on our app on their mobile devices by 3:00 PM on January 5th than we registered through the entirety of 2020.In January, we launched mobile sports betting and iGaming in Michigan and sports betting in Virginia. We continue to be live with mobile sports betting in more states than any other operator. Our launch in Michigan is going very well. Early results are consistent with our goal to always maximize overall user engagement and monetization across our product offerings.

DraftKings achieved 25% share of mobile sports betting handle and GGR and 20% share of iGaming GGR in the first 10 days of a highly competitive market. Our iGaming handle per capita in Michigan on Super Bowl Sunday with 1.9 times the average of our iGaming handle per capita in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia on their first Super Bowl.

Important to note, these other three states were live an average of 1079 days before their first Super Bowl, while Michigan was live for 17 days. In addition games created in-house by DraftKings have generated over 75% of our iGaming handle in Michigan. Our sports betting handle per capita in Michigan on Super Bowl Sunday was 1.1 times the average of our sports betting handle per capita in 2018 and 2019 launch dates on their first Super Bowl. These states which include New Jersey, Indiana, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire were live for an average of 118 days before their first Super Bowl. In addition, our cross-selling efforts are really working with 70% of Michigan sportsbook players also engaging with our iGaming product offerings.

In Virginia, our sports betting handle per capita on Super Bowl Sunday was 90% of the average of our sports betting handle per capita in our 2018 and 2019 launch dates on their first Super Bowls, despite Virginia being live for only 15 days. As a reminder, those states were live for 118 days on average prior to their first Super Bowl. We are proud to have been one in the first five operators that have launched in Virginia and we expect it to be a great state for us.

These 12 states collectively represent 25% of the U.S. population. Six states representing approximately 11% of U.S. population have legalized some form of iGaming. DraftKings is live in four of these states, representing approximately 10% of the U.S. population. The outlook for further legalization is also very promising.So far in 2021, 19 state legislatures have introduced legislation to legalize online sports betting, five state legislatures have introduced legislation to expand their existing sports wagering framework, and one state legislature has introduced legislation to legalized sports betting limited to retail locations. In addition, four states have introduced iGaming legislation and two states have introduced online poker legislation.

I’d now like to comment on our progress with the integration and migration to our own in-house bet engine technology and discuss our new product and content initiatives as well as some of the recent business relationships we have established. I continue to be pleased with the progress we are making with our organizational integration and the migration to our proprietary in house back-end and trading technology.

Our technology migration is on track to be complete by the end of the third quarter of 2021. Owning our own technology is important. It will help with innovation, speed to market, site stability and availability of markets. We will also realize gross margin synergies associated with the migration starting in the fourth quarter of this year. We look forward to discussing the migration further at our Investor Day.

In December, we announced an agreement with InComm Payments to launch an industry-first retail gift card. The launch expands DraftKings’ presence in convenience stores and also enables consumer’s gift the DraftKings experienced to others in $25 and $50 denominations. It gives our customers another way to fund their accounts and engage with our products while at the same time expanding our brand across retail locations nationwide.

In January, we furthered our relationship with Turner Sports after the successful broadcast integrations with the Match 2 and Match 3. DraftKings collaborated with Turner to create a first of its kind of show which streamed on the Bleacher Report mobile app, YouTube channel and Twitter feed. Customer engagement was tremendous and shows the strong demand that is developing for sports betting content and its value [Phonetic].

In the first 24 hours of streaming, the DraftKings’ Prop Reveal show received over a million views across the app and social handles. 16,000 people made comments on the video during the live streaming, placing it second in terms of engagement for videos in this app’s history.

We also reached an agreement with the NFL to expand our daily fantasy sports and content partnership to Canada. Previously, this marketing and content deal was limited to the United States. Our announcement earlier this month of an expanded deal further deepens our relationship with the NFL.

Turning to the Super Bowl, DraftKings offered fans a free-to-play 4th quarter profit [Phonetic] pool called the $55 Million Prediction Challenge which was featured during our in-game Super Bowl commercials. This promotion, which is our biggest free pool ever with over 1 million entrants gave the Super Bowl audience a fun free way to get in on the excitement of the Super Bowl.

We have more people engage with our app on Super Bowl Sunday by entering a free pool or DFS contests or placing a sports bet or casino wager than on any day in DraftKings history. We also acquired more new paying players on Super Bowl Sunday than any previous day in our history.

Our investments in developing mobile apps that offer a consistent and engaging user experience continue to pay off. I am pleased to report that we have maintained the highest DFS app store ratings for both iOS and Android, as well as the highest iOS rating for casino and Sportsbook.

As sports betting and iGaming continue to expand across the United States, we are excited that DraftKings’ Sportsbook and casino apps will soon be available to download for Android users via the Google Play Store. Starting on March 1st, Google is expanding the number of countries where developers can published licensed real money gaming apps to include the United States.

I will now turn the call over to DraftKings’ CFO Jason Park, who will discuss our fourth quarter results and how we are currently thinking about 2021.

Jason Park — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I want to remind everyone that we will be discussing our results on a combined company pro forma basis to improve comparability as if the business combination had closed on January 1st, 2019. Pro forma means that we are including B2B for the year ended December 31st for both 2019 and 2020 rather than just from April 24th through December 31st 2020.

We are pleased to announce that we generated $644 million in revenue for the full year, representing a 49% increase over fiscal year 2019 revenue of $432 million. Q4 revenue was $322 million, representing a 98% increase versus Q4 2019 revenue of $163 million. These incredible results were despite the impact that COVID-19 had on our business in 2020, in particular in Q2.

Our B2C business, which includes our core product offerings of daily fantasy sports, online Sportsbook and iGaming performed extremely well this year as we launch OSB in four new states and iGaming in two new states. In addition, as Jason mentioned, we are continuing to see triple-digit year-over-year growth in New Jersey handle even though we have been live for 2.5 years, which really speaks to the continued adoption of these exciting product offerings.

Our B2C business generated $539 million for the full year, representing a 67% increase versus prior year and Q4 revenue of $291 million representing 122% growth. B2C monthly unique payers in the quarter increased 44% year-over-year to $1.5 million. The increase reflects strong Unique Payer retention and acquisition across DFS, OSB and iGaming.

For the full year of 2020 MUPs increased 29%, which includes the impact of COVID-19 on our MUPs for Sportsbook and DFS primarily during the second quarter and early in the third quarter. Average Revenue per Monthly Unique Payer or ARPMUP was $65 in Q4, representing a 55% increase versus the same period in 2019. Our ARPMUP was positively impacted by increased engagement with our iGaming and online Sportsbook product offerings and our excellent cross selling capabilities.

For the full year of 2020, ARPMUP also increased 29%. Our B2B business generated $105 million for the full year, down just $3 million versus prior year and was flat in Q4 versus prior year. Our B2B business in 2020 was heavily impacted by COVID as revenue declined $7 million in Q2 and one sports resumed in Q3, we experienced 5% growth in the second half of the year.

Our revenue exceeded the midpoint of our prior guidance by almost $95 million, roughly $50 million of the beat was due to assumptions about market factors that broke our way. Of this $50 million, around $20 million was due to a more favorable than anticipated sports calendar, particularly for the NBA and college sports and the extension of mobile registration in Illinois. Roughly $30 million was due to our OSB hold percentage being higher than we forecast. The remaining $45 million of the beat was due to over performance in our core business as a result of uniquely productive customer acquisitions, great customer engagement and cross-selling, our Q3’s marketing spend paying back more than expected, and a strong launch in Tennessee.

We generated $359 million of gross profit dollars on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the entire business in the full year, representing a 15% increase versus fiscal year 2019. We generated $188 million of gross profit dollars in Q4 a 59% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin rate for the business declined as expected. As we have noted in the past, our gross margin rate has been impacted and will continue to be impacted by a mix shift out of our more mature and thus higher margin DFS product offerings and into our higher growth rate and currently lower margin OSB and iGaming product offerings.

In addition, gross margin rate within a period is impacted by promotional intensity, typically most intense when a new state launches and at the beginning of a major sports season as we aim to acquire customers. Gross margin rates will be positively impacted by the conversion to our own bet engines in the back half of 2021.

GAAP gross margin rate declined more than our adjusted gross margin rate. This is due to the amortization of acquired intangibles related to the business combination. Our general and administrative and product and technology costs on an adjusted EBITDA basis were $154 million and $125 million respectively as we invested to achieve scale in our back office functions such as finance and accounting, legal, and human resources as well as continuing to invest in our product.

For the quarter, we spent $52 million and $39 million respectively, which includes bonus accrual and payroll taxes on LTIP vesting. Our 2020 sales and marketing expenses were $475 million, which include our external marketing. External marketing was higher than prior year as we launched mobile sports betting in Iowa, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee; and iGaming in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Additionally, we continued to see accretive LTV to CAC opportunities, which allowed us to invest deeper in marketing, in part due to the stay at home nature of COVID and the unique sports calendar in the third quarter in particular. For Q4, we invested $184 million on sales and marketing versus $63 million in Q4 of 2019. A key driver of the $121 million increase was our external marketing investment in states that were live for their first full Q4 including Pennsylvania, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, as well as our launch in Tennessee.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was negative $396 million. Adjusted EBITDA does not include one-time non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and transaction related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $88 million as we rolled out our new state playbook in multiple jurisdictions and continue to invest in our product, technology and G&A functions.

In the quarter, we expense $180 million in items that we exclude from adjusted EBITDA but are included in GAAP net income, notably $149 million for stock-based compensation and $31 million for amortization of acquired intangibles, depreciation and other amortization and transaction related expenses. Our stock-based compensation expense reflects the vesting of RSUs as a result of our strong stock performance in 2020.

Moving on to our balance sheet and liquidity, we are well capitalized to execute our multi-year plan and address our key priorities of taking advantage of this unique time for customer acquisition, entering new states as they legalize, continuing to lead the market on product innovation and exploring opportunistic and accretive M&A. We ended the year with $1.8 billion of cash on our balance sheet and no debt.

Looking forward to 2021, on our third quarter earnings call in November, we introduced a range for our 2021 revenue of $750 million to $850 million. Given our strong finish to 2020 and the underlying acquisition, engagement and retention of our players as well as our recent launches in Michigan and Virginia, we are increasing our guidance $900 million to $1 billion of revenue for 2021 which equates to year-over-year growth of 40% to 55% and a 19% increase compared to the midpoint of our previous guidance.

The increase reflects strong performance in Q4 which has continued in Q1 2021. Substantial user activation due to our 2020 marketing spend and the launch of mobile sports betting in Michigan and Virginia and iGaming in Michigan. We assume that all professional and college sports calendars that have been announced come to fruition and that we continue to operate in states in which we are live today.

These states collectively represent 25% of the U.S. population for mobile sports betting and 10% of the U.S. population for iGaming. The range also assumes that the Governor of Illinois does not extend the suspension of the in-person registration requirement. Future revenues and marketing spend will be higher for each month Illinois chooses to extending the suspension.

We expect both MUPs and ARPMUP to grow in 2021 with MUPs increasing at a higher rate than ARPMUP. Regarding our 2021 quarterly revenue cadence, all things being equal, which means no new states launch beyond Michigan and Virginia, we expect Q1 and Q2 to be about equal as a percentage of full year revenue in the low-20% range with Q1 slightly higher than Q2. Q3 is expected to be close to 20% of full year revenue. We currently expect the fourth quarter to account for slightly more than 35% of our revenue for the year.

While we are not providing guidance for 2021 adjusted EBITDA. Sales and marketing expense is a key input. Sales and marketing in older vintage states will begin to moderate. For 2020 and 2021 vintage states we’ll have increased sales and marketing as we execute our new state playbook and lap partial years in 2020. The net effect is that we expect to spend more on marketing in 2021 compared to 2020.

From a quarterly perspective, we expect our adjusted EBITDA loss to be widest in Q3 followed by Q1. The first quarter will be impacted by our launches in Michigan and Virginia and the third quarter by the start of the NFL season. We expect our second quarter loss to be better than Q1 and our fourth quarter loss will be the smallest as we benefit from higher seasonal revenues.

As a reminder, our marketing spend is impacted by the launch of the new states. Our spend is also highly flexible and can be reduced or paused altogether if this sports calendar shifts.

That concludes our remarks and we will now open the line up for questions.

R. Stanton Dodge — Chief Legal Officer

Operator, you can open the line up for questions, please. Operator?

