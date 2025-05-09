Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Dropbox Q1 2025 adj. earnings rise 21%; revenue drops slightly
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. Revenues decreased slightly during the three months.
The tech firm, a leading cloud-based document management platform, reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share for the first quarter, compared to $0.58 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income was $150.3 million or $0.51 per share in Q1, compared to $132.3 million or $0.39 per share in Q1 2024.
Revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to $624.7 million in the March quarter. On a constant currency basis,
revenue decreased by 0.6% year-over-year.
“While the macro environment remains fluid, we’re focused on refining our execution and increasing our operating efficiency as we continue to capitalize on the Dash opportunity and create value for shareholders,” said Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston.
Prior Performance
