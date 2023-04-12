Earnings: A snapshot of Generation Mining’s (GENM) Q4 2022 results

Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a net loss as the company is yet to generate revenues.

The Canada-based metal mining firm reported a comprehensive loss of C$10.65 million or C$0.06 per share for the three months that ended December 2022, marking a deterioration from the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of C$5.32 million or C$0.04 per share.

The wider loss reflects a sharp increase in operating expenses to about C$9.43 million in the fourth quarter. The company said it intends to continue developing the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped palladium-copper deposit in Northwestern Ontario.

Prior Performance