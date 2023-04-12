Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: A snapshot of Generation Mining’s (GENM) Q4 2022 results
Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a net loss as the company is yet to generate revenues.
The Canada-based metal mining firm reported a comprehensive loss of C$10.65 million or C$0.06 per share for the three months that ended December 2022, marking a deterioration from the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of C$5.32 million or C$0.04 per share.
The wider loss reflects a sharp increase in operating expenses to about C$9.43 million in the fourth quarter. The company said it intends to continue developing the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped palladium-copper deposit in Northwestern Ontario.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
What to expect when Netflix (NFLX) reports Q1 2023 earnings next week
Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) were up slightly on Tuesday. The stock has gained 15% year-to-date and 3% over the past three months. The company is scheduled to report
Key factors to consider before investing in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has contributed significantly to COVID care activities by providing test kits, and the healthcare conglomerate’s revenues benefitted from that in recent years. Since the demand for
Infographic: Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q4 2023 earnings results
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues were $5.7 billion, down 25.6% compared to the prior-year quarter. Net earnings dropped more than 50% to