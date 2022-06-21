Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Earnings: A snapshot of Lennar’s (LEN) Q2 2022 financial results
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) on Tuesday announced second-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting higher revenues and earnigns. The results also exceeded consensus estimates.
Net income attributable to the company was $1.32 billion or $4.49 per share in the second quarter, compared to $831.4 million or $2.65 per share last year. Excluding special items, earnings increased to $4.69 per share from $2.95 per share in the prior-year period.
Revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $8.4 billion during the three-month period, and deliveries rose 14% to 16,549 homes. Analysts were looking for slower top-line growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
“During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to be intensely focused on production. Our cycle time during the quarter increased only slightly sequentially so it appears that the well-documented supply chain issues have started to subside. Our quarterly starts and sales pace remained strong at 6.2 homes and 5.0 homes per community, respectively, in the second quarter,” said Jon Jaffe, co-chief executive officer of Lennar.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
WBA Stock: Why you should add Walgreens Boots to your watchlist
Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) witnessed a spike in customer traffic in the last couple of years due to the vaccination drive and the high demand for
Everything you need to know about Ivanhoe Electric’s upcoming IPO
The IPO market witnessed strong activity in the early weeks of the year, at times matching last year’s highs, but the momentum waned as the year progressed. However, some important
Micron (MU) looks poised to beat short-term headwinds. Here’s why
Semiconductor companies are suffering what would have been a boon for them – the recent spike in the demand for microprocessors. Despite the steady improvement in the pandemic situation and