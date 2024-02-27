A snapshot of Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q4 2024 earnings

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The video conferencing platform also provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2025.

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.42 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $298.8 million or $0.95 per share for the January quarter, compared to a loss of $104.1 million or $0.36 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net revenues came in at $1.15 billion in Q4, compared to $1.12 billion in the prior-year period. The company had around 220,400 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter.

Prior Performance