Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q3 2024 earnings

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The video conferencing platform also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.29 per share in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $141.2 million or $0.45 per share, compared to $48.4 million or $0.16 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

Net revenues came in at $1.14 billion in Q3, compared to $1.10 billion in the prior-year period. The company had around 219,700 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter.

