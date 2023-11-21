Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q3 2024 earnings
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The video conferencing platform also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.29 per share in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $141.2 million or $0.45 per share, compared to $48.4 million or $0.16 per share in the third quarter of 2023.
Net revenues came in at $1.14 billion in Q3, compared to $1.10 billion in the prior-year period. The company had around 219,700 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter.
