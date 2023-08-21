Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q2 2024 earnings
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) on Monday reported financial results for the second quarter. The video conferencing platform also provided guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.34 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.05 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $182 million or $0.59 per share, compared to $45.7 million or $0.15 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
Net revenues came in at $1.14 billion in Q2, compared to $1.10 billion in the prior-year period. The company had around 218,100 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter.
