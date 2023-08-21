Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q2 2024 earnings

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) on Monday reported financial results for the second quarter. The video conferencing platform also provided guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024.

Zoom Video Communications Q2 2024 earnings infographic

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.34 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.05 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $182 million or $0.59 per share, compared to $45.7 million or $0.15 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Net revenues came in at $1.14 billion in Q2, compared to $1.10 billion in the prior-year period. The company had around 218,100 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter.

