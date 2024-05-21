Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Zoom Video Communications reports strong earnings growth for Q1 2025
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) this week reported a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also provided guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2025.
First-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.35 per share, compared to $1.16 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $216.3 million or $0.69 per share for the April quarter, compared to $15.44 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2024.
Net revenues increased to $1.14 billion in Q1 from $1.11 billion in the prior-year period. The company had around 191,100 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AZO Earnings: AutoZone reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2024
Automotive parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) on Tuesday said its third-quarter net sales and earnings increased modestly from last year. The company reported net sales of $4.24 billion for the
Infographic: Key highlights from Macy’s (M) Q1 2024 earnings results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 2.7% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. Comparable sales were down 1.2% on an owned basis and down
Here are a few reasons why Beyond Meat (BYND) appears to be beyond hope
Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 18% year-to-date. The company delivered disappointing results for the first quarter of 2024 and