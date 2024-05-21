Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Zoom Video Communications reports strong earnings growth for Q1 2025

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) this week reported a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also provided guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2025.

First-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.35 per share, compared to $1.16 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $216.3 million or $0.69 per share for the April quarter, compared to $15.44 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2024.

Net revenues increased to $1.14 billion in Q1 from $1.11 billion in the prior-year period. The company had around 191,100 enterprise customers at the end of the quarter.

