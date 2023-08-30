Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CRM Earnings: A snapshot of Salesforce’s Q2 2024 financial results
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024.
Second-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to $2.12 per share from $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.27 billion or $1.28 per share for Q2, compared to $68 million or $0.07 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
Revenues grew 11% year-over-year to $8.60 billion during the three-month period. All key operating segments registered growth in the July quarter.
