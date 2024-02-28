Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CRM Earnings: Salesforce Q4 2024 profit and revenue beat estimates
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. The results also topped expectations.
Fourth-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to $2.29 per share from $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.45 billion or $1.47 per share for Q4, compared to a loss of $98 million or $0.10 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
Revenues grew 11% year-over-year to $9.29 billion during the three months. All key operating segments registered growth in the January quarter.
Prior Performance
