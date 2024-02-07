Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 15.4% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.4%.

Net income was $282.1 million, or $10.21 per share, compared to $223.7 million, or $8.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $10.36.

For full-year 2024, the company expects comparable restaurant sales to grow in the mid-single digit range.

