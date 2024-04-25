Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 14.1% year-over-year. Comparable restaurant sales increased 7%.

Net income was $359.3 million, or $13.01 per share, compared to $291.6 million, or $10.50 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $13.37.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range.

Prior performance