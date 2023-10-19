Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) reports lower revenues and profit for Q3 2023

Rail transportation company Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in revenues and net profit.

Union Pacific Corporation Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Third-quarter net income was $1.5 billion, or $2.51 per share, compared to $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per share, in the corresponding period of 2022.

Operating revenue decreased 10% annually to $5.9 billion in Q3, hurt by reduced fuel surcharge revenue, lower volumes, and business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.

“We are aligning the team around our strategy focused on being the best in safety, service, and operational excellence as we drive growth to the railroad. Through our day-to-day actions, we will continue to make improvements as we exit the year,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific’s chief executive officer.

Prior Performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

ALK Earnings: Alaska Air Group Q3 adj. profit drops; revenues flat

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported a double-digit decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the airline company's revenues remained unchanged year-over-year. Net income, adjusted for one-off

Philip Morris (PM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 13.8% to $9.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenue

AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings results

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior-year period at $13.5 billion. Net loss amounted

Tags

RailroadsTransportation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top