Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber base hits record high; Q1 results beat

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled, aided by strong subscriber growth. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view.

Netflix Q1 2021 earnings infographic

At the end of the first quarter, the company had a total of 207.6 million streaming paid memberships, which is up 14% from last year. Revenues climbed 24% annually to $7.16 billion and exceeded Wall Street’s projection.

Consequently, the company’s net income surged to $1.71 billion or $3.75 per share from $709.1 million or $1.57 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Market watchers had forecast a slower growth.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Netflix’s Q1 report

Shares of the company declined Tuesday evening soon after the announcement, after closing the regular session lower.

  • Netflix reports Q4 2020 earnings results
  • netflix Q2 2020 earnings
  • Netflix Q1 2020 Earnings infographic

Click here to listen to the latest earnings conference calls 

Most Popular

LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q1 2021 financial results

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 28, 2021. Net income for the first quarter was $1.8 billion, or $6.56

Infographic: Philip Morris (PM) Q1 results top expectations

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings and revenues that beat analysts' forecast. First-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $1.57 per share from

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 35.3% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. On an organic basis, sales growth was 32.9%. On a GAAP basis,

Tags

advertisingOnline Streaming

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top