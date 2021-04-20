Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber base hits record high; Q1 results beat

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled, aided by strong subscriber growth. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had a total of 207.6 million streaming paid memberships, which is up 14% from last year. Revenues climbed 24% annually to $7.16 billion and exceeded Wall Street’s projection.

Consequently, the company’s net income surged to $1.71 billion or $3.75 per share from $709.1 million or $1.57 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Market watchers had forecast a slower growth.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Netflix’s Q1 report

Shares of the company declined Tuesday evening soon after the announcement, after closing the regular session lower.