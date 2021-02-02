Harley-Davidson (HOG): Q4 2020 Earnings Snapshot

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) the superbike maker reported fourth-quarter results for 2020.
The revenue decreased by 32% at $725 million compared to previous year.
The company suffered a net loss of $96 million compared to the previous year’s profit of $13 million.
The loss per share was 0.63 and the adjusted loss per share was $0.44.
