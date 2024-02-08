HOG Earnings: Everything you need to know about Harley-Davidson’s Q4 results

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) on Thursday reported a sharp decline in sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income declined to $26 million or $0.18 per share in the December quarter from $42 million or $0.28 per share in the comparable period of last year.

Hurting the bottom-line performance, total revenues including the financial services division decreased 8% year-over-year to $1.05 billion during the three months. There was a 13% fall in motorcycle shipments units.

Prior Performance