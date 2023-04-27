Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q1 profit rises on strong revenue growth
Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) on Thursday reported double-digit growth in revenues and net profit for the first quarter of 2023.
Net income rose sharply to $304 million or $2.04 per share in the March quarter from $223 million or $1.45 per share in the comparable period of last year.
Driving earnings growth, total revenues including the financial services division advanced 20% year-over-year to $1.79 billion during the three-month period. There was a 14% growth in motorcycle shipments to 62,237 units.
