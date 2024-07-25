HOG Earnings: Highlights of Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2024 results

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) Thursday reported a double-digit increase in sales and net profit for the second quarter of 2024 amid strong shipment growth.

Consolidated net income climbed to $218.3 million or $1.63 per share in the June quarter from $178 million or $1.22 per share in the comparable period of last year.

The bottom line benefitted from a 13% increase in total revenues to $1.35 billion during the three months. There was a 16% jump in motorcycle shipments units.

Prior Performance