HOG Earnings: Highlights of Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2024 results
Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) Thursday reported a double-digit increase in sales and net profit for the second quarter of 2024 amid strong shipment growth.
Consolidated net income climbed to $218.3 million or $1.63 per share in the June quarter from $178 million or $1.22 per share in the comparable period of last year.
The bottom line benefitted from a 13% increase in total revenues to $1.35 billion during the three months. There was a 16% jump in motorcycle shipments units.
