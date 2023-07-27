Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 2023 Earnings Results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $1.44 billion.
Net income attributable to HDI fell 18% to $178 million while EPS declined 16% to $1.22 versus last year.
Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) revenue declined 4% to $1.2 billion.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue growth for HDMC to be flat to up 3%.
