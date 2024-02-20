Earnings: Walmart (WMT) Q4 results beat estimates; revenues up 5.7%

Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday reported higher adjusted earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024. The numbers also came in above the consensus estimates.

Fourth-quarter earnings, excluding special items, increased to $1.80 per share from $1.71 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Earnings topped experts’ projections. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net profit of $5.49 billion or $2.03 per share, compared to $6.28 billion or $2.32 per share a year earlier.

At $173.4 billion, total revenues were up 5.7% year-over-year during the three months. The top line also exceeded analysts’ estimates. US comparable store sales increased by 3.7%.

Prior Performance