WMT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Walmart’s Q1 2025 financial results

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $161.5 billion. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 5.8%.

Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart jumped to $5.1 billion, or $0.63 per share, from $1.6 billion, or $0.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.60.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 5% in premarket hours on Thursday.  

For the second quarter of 2025, consolidated net sales are expected to increase 3.5-4.5% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.62-0.65.

