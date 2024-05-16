Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
WMT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Walmart’s Q1 2025 financial results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $161.5 billion. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 5.8%.
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart jumped to $5.1 billion, or $0.63 per share, from $1.6 billion, or $0.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.60.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 5% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For the second quarter of 2025, consolidated net sales are expected to increase 3.5-4.5% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.62-0.65.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Deere & Company (DE) performed in Q2 2024
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total net sales and revenues decreased 12% year-over-year to $15.2 billion. Net income was $2.37 billion, or $8.53
Home Depot (HD): A look at how the home improvement retailer fared in Q1 2024
Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) rose over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 19% over the past 12 months. The company delivered mixed results for the first quarter
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nvidia likely to report blockbuster results for Q1
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) had an upbeat start to the new fiscal year, delivering impressive fourth-quarter results and forecasting strong revenue and margin growth for the first quarter. Investors will