Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported net sales of $1.08 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was down 12% year-over-year.
Net income was $27 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $66 million, or $0.18 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.10.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.10-1.20.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: How Honeywell International (HON) performed in Q2 2023
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $9.1 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis compared to
AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Worldwide net revenues were $13.8 billion, down 4.9% on a reported basis, or 4.2% on an operational basis. Net earnings
MCD Earnings: McDonald’s Q2 2023 revenues and profit increase
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023 when its revenues rose 14%. The company said second-quarter adjusted