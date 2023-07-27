Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported net sales of $1.08 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was down 12% year-over-year.

Net income was $27 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $66 million, or $0.18 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.10.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.10-1.20.

Prior performance