Mattel (MAT) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported net sales of $1 billion for the second quarter of 2024, down 1% from the same period a year ago. Net sales were comparable in constant currency.

Net income more than doubled to $57 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.19.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales to remain comparable in constant currency to the previous year’s sales of $5.4 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.35-1.45.

