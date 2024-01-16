GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2023 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $11.32 billion, up 7% from the same period last year, driven by higher revenues in Asset & Wealth Management and Platform Solutions.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased 58% to $1.87 billion and EPS rose 65% to $5.48 compared to last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations, allowing the stock to gain over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

On January 12, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.75 per common share to be paid on March 28, 2024 to common shareholders of record on February 29, 2024.

