Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2024 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues were $12.73 billion, up 17% compared to the same period a year ago, reflecting higher revenues in Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders more than doubled year-over-year to $2.89 billion, or $8.62 per share.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
On July 12, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $3.00 per common share from $2.75 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 27, 2024 to common shareholders of record on August 30, 2024.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
BLK Earnings: BlackRock Q2 2024 profit jumps on higher revenues
Asset management company BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) on Monday reported a double-digit increase in adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2024, aided by an 8% increase in revenues. Second-quarter
Intuitive Surgical likely to report strong revenue, profit growth for Q2 2024
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to report its second-quarter earnings next week, amid expectations for strong revenue and profit growth. The medical device maker is thriving on the
JPM, WFC, C: A look at how these major banks performed in Q2 2024
A number of major banks reported their second quarter 2024 earnings results on Friday. These include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE: C).