GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2024 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $12.73 billion, up 17% compared to the same period a year ago, reflecting higher revenues in Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders more than doubled year-over-year to $2.89 billion, or $8.62 per share.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

On July 12, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $3.00 per common share from $2.75 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 27, 2024 to common shareholders of record on August 30, 2024.

