Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 report
Financial services giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
Third-quarter net revenues increased to $12.70 billion from $11.82 billion in the comparable period last year, mainly reflecting higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management, partially offset by lower net revenues in Platform Solutions.
Net income came in at $2.78 billion or $8.40 per share in the September quarter, higher than the $1.88 billion or $5.47 per share profit the company reported in the third quarter of 2023.
“Our performance demonstrates the strength of our world-class franchise in an improving operating environment. We continue to lean into our strengths – exceptional talent, execution capabilities, and risk management expertise – allowing us to effectively serve our clients against a complex backdrop and deliver for shareholders,” said the bank’s CEO David Solomon.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) performed in Q4 2024
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Sales grew 6.1% on a constant currency basis. Net loss
Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q3 2024 earnings results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased slightly to $25.3 billion from $25.2 billion in the
BK Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 2024 earnings climb on higher revenues
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) on Friday said its adjusted earnings increased in the third quarter of 2024. The financial service provider's assets under management and