GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 report

Financial services giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

Third-quarter net revenues increased to $12.70 billion from $11.82 billion in the comparable period last year, mainly reflecting higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management, partially offset by lower net revenues in Platform Solutions.

Net income came in at $2.78 billion or $8.40 per share in the September quarter, higher than the $1.88 billion or $5.47 per share profit the company reported in the third quarter of 2023.

“Our performance demonstrates the strength of our world-class franchise in an improving operating environment. We continue to lean into our strengths – exceptional talent, execution capabilities, and risk management expertise – allowing us to effectively serve our clients against a complex backdrop and deliver for shareholders,” said the bank’s CEO David Solomon.

Prior Performance