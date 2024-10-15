Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 report

Financial services giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

Goldman Sachs Q3 2024 earnings infographic

Third-quarter net revenues increased to $12.70 billion from $11.82 billion in the comparable period last year, mainly reflecting higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets and Asset & Wealth Management, partially offset by lower net revenues in Platform Solutions.

Net income came in at $2.78 billion or $8.40 per share in the September quarter, higher than the $1.88 billion or $5.47 per share profit the company reported in the third quarter of 2023.

“Our performance demonstrates the strength of our world-class franchise in an improving operating environment. We continue to lean into our strengths – exceptional talent, execution capabilities, and risk management expertise – allowing us to effectively serve our clients against a complex backdrop and deliver for shareholders,” said the bank’s CEO David Solomon.

Prior Performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Infographic: How Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) performed in Q4 2024

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Sales grew 6.1% on a constant currency basis. Net loss

Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q3 2024 earnings results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased slightly to $25.3 billion from $25.2 billion in the

BK Earnings: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 2024 earnings climb on higher revenues

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) on Friday said its adjusted earnings increased in the third quarter of 2024. The financial service provider's assets under management and

Tags

Bankingfinancial servicesMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top