GS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2024 financial results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $13.87 billion, up 23% from the same period last year, reflecting higher net revenues across all segments, with significant growth in Global Banking & Markets.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders more than doubled to $3.92 billion, or $11.95 per share, compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations.

The firm returned $2.97 billion of capital to shareholders during the fourth quarter, including $2 billion of share repurchases and $965 million of dividends.

On January 14, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $3.00 per common share to be paid on March 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

The stock gained over 3% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance

Goldman Sachs Q3 2024 earnings infographic

