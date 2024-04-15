GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q1 2024 earnings results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $14.21 billion, up 16% from the same period last year.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased 27% to $3.93 billion and EPS grew 32% to $11.58 compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock climbing over 3% in premarket hours on Monday.

Assets under supervision increased $36 billion during the quarter to $2.85 trillion.

