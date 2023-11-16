WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q3 2024 earnings results

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenue increased 5.2% year-over-year to $160.8 billion. Revenue grew 4.3% in constant currency. Comparable sales grew 4.7%.

Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart was $453 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a loss of $1.8 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.53.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects consolidated net sales to increase approx. 5.0-5.5% in constant currency. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $6.40-6.48.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates but the guidance fell short of expectations causing the stock to fall 7% in premarket hours on Thursday.

