Salesforce reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit; earnings beat estimates
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), a leading customer relationship management platform, on Wednesday reported an increase in earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2025. The bottom line also came in above Wall Street’s projections.
First-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, increased sharply to $2.44 per share from $1.69 per share in the same period last year and topped expectations. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.53 billion or $1.56 per share for Q1, compared to $199 million or $0.20 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
Revenues grew 11% year-over-year to $9.13 billion during the three months. All key operating segments registered growth in the April quarter.
