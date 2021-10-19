Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Health Care

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports Q3 2021 earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.

The pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of $23.3 billion, up 10.7% year-over-year, with operational growth of 9.9%

Net earnings of $3.6 billion or $1.37 per share increased by 3%, also topped the target that analysts had anticipated.

