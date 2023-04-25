Earnings: A snapshot of NextEra Energy’s Q1 2023 results

Energy infrastructure company NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided financial guidance.
- First-quarter net income was $2.09 billion or $1.04 per share, compared to a loss of $451 million or $0.23 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $1.68 billion or $0.84 per share from $1.46 billion or $0.74 per share
- Operating revenue more than doubled to $6.72 billion in Q1 2023 from $2.89 billion in the same period of 2022
- For fiscal 2023 and 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the ranges of $2.98-$3.13 and $3.23-$3.43, respectively
