Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from the 30,000-mark mid-week as the impasse over the stimulus bill continued and jobless claims climbed to a three-month high.

The S&P 500 index shed more than 40 points since Wednesday amid concerns over the resurgence in COVID cases and new restrictions. Currently, it is expected that a consensus on the federal and state stimuli would be reached before year-end.

Continuing the regulatory scrutiny that started a few years ago, the Federal Trade Commission this week filed a lawsuit against Facebook and proposed the breakup of Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire. If the agency has its way, then Facebook would have to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp.

After a modest start, the earnings scene gathered steam towards the end of the week, with tech firms Adobe, Oracle and Broadcom publishing their latest quarterly numbers on Thursday. A day earlier, Campbell Soup Company reported a double-digit increase in its first quarter earnings.

With the holidays around the corner, there are only a few companies reporting next week. Professional services firm Accenture and grocery store chain General Mills are scheduled to release earnings early Thursday. On the same day, FedEx will report second-quarter results after the market’s close.

Key Earnings to Watch

Monday: Qudian Inc., Vince Holding Corp, and HEXO Corp.

Tuesday: MTS Systems Corp., American Outdoor Brands, Good Times Restaurants, and Aspen Group

Wednesday: Nordson Corp., Blue Bird Corp., and Centogene N.V.

Thursday: Fedex Corp, Accenture PLC, General Mills, BlackBerry Limited, Jabil, Herman Miller, Applied DNA Sciences, and Rite Aid Corp

Friday: Nike Inc., Darden Restaurants, and Apogee Enterprises

Key Corporate Conferences to Watch

Key Investor Days/AGMs to Watch

Key US Economic Events

Looking Back

The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed to catch up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.

JinkoSolar

Stitch Fix

Barnes & Noble

Autozone

Campbell Soup Company

Costco Wholesale

Adobe Inc.

Lululemon Athletica

Broadcom Inc.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Oracle Corp.

If you want to listen to how management responds to analyst questions and the tone they use, you can head over to our YouTube channel to listen to conference calls on the go.