Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Cloudera’s (CLDR) Q3 2021 earnings report
Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) turned to profit in the third quarter from a loss last year as strong demand growth lifted the enterprise data cloud company’s revenues. The results also topped the Street view.
The Palo Alto, California-based tech firm reported adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share for the October-quarter, compared to a loss of $0.03 per share in the same period of last year. The latest number exceeded the forecast. On an unadjusted basis, net loss was $13.95 million or $0.04 per share, which marked an improvement from last year’s loss of $82.12 million or $0.29 per share.
Read analysts/management’s comments on Cloudera’s Q3 earnings
At $217.9 million, revenues were up 10% from the third quarter of 2020. Market watchers had predicted slower growth.
Cloudera’s stock closed Thursday’s trading session higher and continued to gain in the after-hours, following the earnings release. The stock is currently trading at the levels seen at the beginning of the year.
Most Popular
Zscaler stock rises on Q1 earnings announcement
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The software company reported Q1 revenue of $142.6 million, up 52% year-over-year, and higher than
Infographic: Highlights of CrowdStrike Holdings’ (CRWD) Q3 2021 earnings report
Cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Wednesday said its third-quarter revenues surged 86% aided by the demand spurred by digital transformation. The results also surpassed the market's projection.
Alexion’s long-term prospects remain intact amid continued focus on rare diseases
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) has stood out in the crowded pharmaceuticals marketplace by developing effective treatments for certain rare health conditions. The strategy is expected to come in handy for