Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Kevin D. Cook — Vice President Finance, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Cloudera's third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results conference call.

From Cloudera with me are Rob Bearden, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Frankola, Chief Financial Officer; Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer; and Mick Hollison, Chief Marketing Officer.

Now, Rob Bearden, CEO.

Robert G. Bearden — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter fiscal 2021 results. Today, we’ll focus on CDP momentum with customers, strategy and the rationale for our planned share repurchases and debt issuances announced a short time ago in our quarterly results press release.

We continued to execute extremely well in Q3. Total revenue in the third quarter was $218 million, subscription revenue was $197 million, and non-GAAP operating income was $49 million. Annualized recurring revenue reached $756 million at the conclusion of the quarter, representing 12% year-over-year organic growth. The total number of customers who exceeded $100,000 of ARR was about level at 1,008. The number of customers who generate ARR are greater than $1 million grew from 172 last quarter to 179 in Q3. It was an excellent performance in the midst of what remains a difficult operating environment based on the pandemic.

It is especially encouraging that, even while we await for the CDP product cycle to be reflected in the financials, growth in subscription revenues and ARR has been consistent for several quarters. Also, we delivered another extraordinary result on the bottom line, evidencing significant operating leverage in the business. And Jim will spend more time on operating profitability in a few minutes.

And now let’s turn to an update on the Cloudera Data Platform. It may be useful to outline our priorities and expectations for CDP. CDP represents the next generation of data management and advanced analytics as a hybrid multi-cloud platform. As the industry’s first Enterprise Data Cloud driven by the rapid innovation of the open source community, our Enterprise Data Cloud supports both public and private cloud implementations across the complete data lifecycle in a secure environment. That means CDP can solve real business problems for a wide variety of use cases ranging from data collection to reporting and artificial intelligence.

CDP has two form factors, public cloud and private cloud. By taking advantage of both CDP Public and Private, along with our Shared Data Experience capabilities, our customers are able to optimize the performance, cost and security of every business application. In other words, they get the best of both worlds, the speed and agility of the public cloud and the security and performance of the private cloud, all managed from a common console. It is the interoperability of CDP Public and Private that delivers the true hybrid cloud functionality our enterprise customers are demanding.

As you know, we began our hybrid cloud journey with CDP Public Cloud just over a year ago. Since that time, we’ve been hard at work delivering a series of discrete public cloud services, including cloud-native data warehousing and machine learning capabilities. And more recently, we’ve delivered CDP Private Cloud in August of this year.

As a cornerstone of our hybrid product strategy, CDP Private Cloud enables our customers to run their analytic functions on-premises or in a data center with the same user experience as CDP Public Cloud and a shared security and governance framework with SDX. This empowers CDP Private customers to achieve public cloud like ease of use, scalability and agility. CDP’s separation of compute and storage and use of Kubernetes container technology means that the user experience is nearly identical in Public and Private Cloud.

Most importantly, the combination of CDP Private Cloud and CDP Public Cloud provides our customers with the flexibility to run their workloads in the safest and most cost effective environment for their unique needs. This interoperability between CDP Public and Private makes the total cost of ownership for most use cases significantly lower for customers when compared to public cloud only offerings. And this is one of many reasons our customers are so excited about our Enterprise Data Cloud solutions.

With CDP Private Cloud now available [Technical Issues] basis begun their move to CDP. It is also noteworthy that more than 50% of our $1 million plus customers had initiated their migration to CDP, demonstrating their commitment to Cloudera. Migrating existing customers to CDP is now the primary objective of our sales teams and we’ve set aggressive migration targets for Q4 and beyond.

In terms of CDP Public Cloud, we’ve maintained a rapid rate of innovation on the platform. In September, we announced three exciting new and upcoming public cloud services, which are CDP Data Engineering, CDP Operational Database and CDP Data Visualization. These new services are designed specifically for data specialists, helping data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists work smarter and faster. The data lifecycle integration is what enables a specialists to work on the same data securely and efficiently, no matter where that data may reside or where the analytics will run.

CDP Data Engineering is a powerful Apache Spark service on Kubernetes and includes key productivity enhancing capabilities. CDP Operational Database is a high-performance NoSQL database service that provides unparalleled scale and performance for business critical operational applications.

And, lastly, CDP Data Visualization simplifies the curation of rich visual dashboards, reports and charts, democratizing access to data and analytics across organizations at scale. These new services complement the existing public cloud offerings, which are CDP Data Hub, CDP Data Warehouse and CDP Machine Learning. We now have a compelling set of cloud-native services that support multiple analytic functions. This breadth means an expanding opportunity for CDP as it becomes increasingly useful to data scientists, data engineers, data analysts, application developers and data managers. And we will continue to introduce new public cloud services with the full data lifecycle in mind.

As mentioned previously, CDP Public Cloud adoption is going well. In fact, the number of paying public cloud customers increased by more than 40% since we last reported. Consumption revenue also grew nicely quarter-over-quarter, but remains relatively small. In general, customers who are renewing today are doing so on the basis of the CDP roadmap with plans to take advantage of our hybrid platform, leveraging both CDP Public and Private Cloud. Typically, customers are migrating existing workloads to CDP Private Cloud and adopting CDP Public Cloud to build new applications and service new use cases. But regardless of how customers are getting started when thing seems to be consistently true, hybrid and multi-cloud is the strategy our customers are deploying.

For more context, the majority of customers using CDP Public Cloud have gotten started with the CDP Data Hub service. This is the fastest path for our customers to get their existing workloads to CDP Public Cloud and then expand their usage from there. Customers utilizing CDP Data Hub include a number of global organizations such as Experian, PT IFORTE from Indonesia, and Zelenza from Spain.

As our customers gain experience with CDP Data Hub, they tend to use more specialized services like machine learning. CDP Machine Learning offers purpose-built tools and functions, specifically designed for data scientists and ML engineers. This service provides simple, powerful ML workspaces with secure, self-service access to enterprise data. Examples of customers using CDP Machine Learning include Globe Telecom, APG, which is a pension provider in the Netherlands, and Serasa S.A., which is a credit services provider in Brazil.

One of the other primary use cases for CDP Public Cloud is the Data Warehousing service. Like the Machine Learning service, it is best for new use cases and new workloads. Using containerization technology to extract SQL queries from the data analyst, CDP Data Warehouse provides easy access to virtual warehouses that support complex reports and enterprise dashboards, as well as data marts for interactive, ad-hoc analysis. The service also offers auto-scaling, auto-suspend and auto-resume functions to optimize performance and cost. Examples of customers using CDP Data Warehouse include IQVIA, which is a large life sciences provider, and Teranet, which is an eRegistry provider headquartered in Canada.

To be clear, these customers and most CDP Public Cloud customers use more than one CDP service. They can start with any CDP service and easily add new ones. This is the strategy, reflecting the typical data lifecycle. Customers are using multiple CDP services to deliver complex business use cases like fraud prevention, customer churn reduction, and customer 360. What’s more, the recent release of CDP Private Cloud is enabling innovative customers like Globe and IQVIA to implement these types of use cases across the hybrid cloud. This is consistent with our Enterprise Data Cloud strategy and reflects the differentiation and customer value in CDP.

Now, let’s shift to some other strategic updates. We made an important acquisition in Q3. We acquired Eventador, a streaming analytics company based in Austin, Texas. Eventador is the leader in SQL streaming, enabling SQL queries to be performed on data streams. This highly differentiated technology empowers developers, data scientists and analysts to self-serve streaming data and easily build real-time data pipelines, models, dashboards and applications.

Eventador brings category leadership, mindshare and essential intellectual property to our Cloudera Data Flow and streaming services. It will also allow us to offer containerized services for Kafka, Nifi, and Flink, which would result in the most complete solution-set in this fast growing market. We believe the ability to offer all three streaming technologies is a significant competitive advantage.

As exemplified by the Eventador acquisition, we are increasingly focused on delivering solutions in the high-growth segments of the data management and analytics market, both as standalone offerings and as part of our platform. Data streaming and real-time analytics on streaming data is one of those segments. In fact, the IDC Worldwide Big Data and Analytics Software report forecasts that the continuous analytics software market, which includes data streaming, will grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $4.4 billion in 2024, implying a 20% compound annual growth rate. Given this growth outlook, you can expect us to put more resources into the data streaming and real-time analytics sector.

Similarly, I want to highlight our performance in Machine Learning and AI. Along with streaming, our machine learning and AI business is one of our fastest growing segments. This is partly a result of having invested early in understanding the data scientist persona and supporting their workflows as distinct from that of the data engineers and developers.

In Q3, our CDP Machine Learning service was recognized as a leader by Forrester in its wave for Notebook-Based Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning. This is a very satisfying result after many years of development in this space. Like streaming, you can expect us to continue to put significant resources behind the machine learning and AI opportunity.

Well, as I hope you have heard, we made a great deal of demonstrable progress in Q3. So now, let’s have Jim take us through the financial results. Jim?

James W. Frankola — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rob. Hello, everyone. Q3 was another very good quarter for Cloudera, reflecting stability in the business and consistently strong execution on all measures.

Total revenue was $218 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $197 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue for fiscal year Q3 was $756 million, up 12% over last year. Note, information regarding definitions and trends can be found in today’s press release or the supplemental materials on Cloudera’s investor relations website.

As Rob indicated, we concluded Q3 with 1,008 customers who started at or have grown to more than $100,000 of ARR. We expanded customers representing greater than $1 million of ARR to 179 from 172 last quarter, which represents a 23% increase year-over-year. Also, gains in Q3 were similar to Q2 with respect to non-paying users of the software becoming subscription customers.

The third quarter was marked by record profitability for the company. Greater operating profit is a reflection of a core merger thesis, as well as outstanding execution and sustained revenue growth. In addition, like many other companies, we have seen short-term financial benefits and costs associated with the pandemic. In Q3, our operating margin came in roughly 6 percentage points higher than normalized levels due to lower travel, field marketing and facilities costs.

As I review the remainder of the income statement, note that, unless otherwise stated, all references to expenses and operating results are on a non-GAAP basis. Historical non-GAAP results are reconciled to GAAP results in the press release issued earlier today. Our non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of M&A related intangible assets, and any extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges.

Total gross margin for Q3 was 85%, compared to 77% in Q3 of last year, driven by subscription gross margin of 91%, up from 86% in the year-ago period. Total operating expenses were $135 million for the third quarter, continuing a post-merger trend toward a lower expense structure. These operating expenses were 62% of total revenue in Q3 of fiscal 2021, as compared to 81% of total revenue in Q3 of last year.

Overall, operating income was $49 million for the third quarter, representing an operating margin of 23%, a substantial improvement of 27 percentage points compared to Q3 of last year. Operating cash flow for the third quarter was $18 million, bringing year-to-date operating cash flow to $119 million. Top line growth, good collections and ongoing operational efficiencies are driving our strong cash flow. Diluted earnings per share was $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to a loss per share of $0.03 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Now, turning to the balance sheet, we exited Q3 with $568 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash, flat from $569 million at the conclusion of Q2. Capital expenditures were $3 million in the quarter. Total contract liabilities, which comprise deferred revenue and other contract liabilities, were $468 million at the end of the third quarter. RPO was $827 million, up 21% year-over-year. Current RPO grew 14% over last year.

I will conclude by providing initial guidance for fiscal Q4 and updated guidance for the fiscal year, which is subject to the disclaimers provided at the beginning of the call regarding forward-looking information.

We expect Q4 total revenue to be between $219 million and $222 million, representing approximately 4% growth compared to Q4 of last year, with subscription revenue in the range of $199 million to $202 million, up approximately 10% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income is our primary bottom line metric. We expect operating income for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million, or roughly 17% of revenue. Earnings per share for Q4 is projected to be $0.10 to $0.12.

For fiscal year 2021, we expect total revenue to be between $862 million and $865 million, representing approximately 9% growth, with subscription revenue in the range of $775 million to $778 million, up approximately 16% year-over-year. We expect operating income for fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $131 million to $136 million.

As discussed, we do not anticipate that the dramatic increase in operating profit in Q3 to be repeated. We expect our operating expenses to increase modestly in Q4 relative to Q3, resulting in operating income margin of approximately 15% for fiscal ’21. Operating margin is projected to remain at approximately these levels for the foreseeable future.

We will continue to see the benefits of scale and increasing operational efficiencies offset by resumption of certain expenses to pre-pandemic levels, coupled with a modest increase in product, sales and marketing expenses as CDP continues to gain traction. Earnings per share for fiscal 2021 is projected to be $0.40 to $0.42.

And I will now turn it back to Rob for some concluding remarks.

Robert G. Bearden — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thanks, Jim. As you can tell from the financials and our outlook, the business is doing well. We’ve exceeded all internal and external expectations for several quarters now. We’ve executed on the merger rationale with Hortonworks, achieving substantial operating income margins and increasing cash flow through strong management, operational efficiency gains and cost discipline. We’ve innovated at a remarkable rate, having launched cloud-native services, as well as private cloud offerings this fiscal year.

We believe that we are the only vendor that can provide true hybrid multi-cloud solutions and deliver on the Enterprise Data Cloud vision. Our customer base is large and loyal, and continues to expand its usage of our offerings. We’ve built strategic relationships, including expanding our hyperscale cloud provider partnerships. Our new CDP products are being widely embraced by customers, existing and new.

As a result, the Board and I have never felt more confident about our competitive positioning and strategy. And we believe that our shares represent an attractive investment opportunity. Based on this conviction, we are announcing today a share repurchase authorization of $500 million in addition to the existing $74 million authorization that’s outstanding. We intend to fund this return of capital primarily through borrowings under an institutional term loan, which we believe can be closed during the current quarter based on the strength of our business and leveraged loan and debt market conditions.

Even after completion of the $500 million of share repurchases, we would have substantial balance sheet flexibility with more than $500 million in cash. And, as evidenced by our recent operating income performance, we expect to continue to generate significant cash flow. We plan to use the cash balance and future cash generation for targeted investment in products, growth initiatives and technology acquisitions.

My thanks to our employees for the accomplishments that I just outlined and many more. I also want to thank our partners, customers and the community for their continued support. As a reminder, Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer; and Mick Hollison, Chief Marketing Officer, are available for Q&A with Jim and I.

Operator, please begin the Q&A portion of the call.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Chad Bennett — Craig-Hallum — Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Nice job on the quarter and the guide looks great. So just a couple of things. Now that we’re seeing pretty material migrations to the private cloud, Rob, what — kind of, what are the expectations as we look out and I know it’s still early but we look out six, 12 months with the existing customers that are migrating, what’s the potential for expansion just on the private cloud side from a use case standpoint? Can you elaborate on that?

Robert G. Bearden — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Hi. Chad. Thanks for joining us. We’re going through and quite frankly trying to get pattern recognition on what that looks like. The good news is, we now have the public and private out in the market and that’s very helpful, because that now lets our customers define and establish what their data architecture looks like, what the migration and which workloads are going to be, what the order sequencing are going to be, what’s going to be on private, what’s going to be on public.

The typical pattern that we’re seeing right now is biggest majority of the existing workloads go to private and then they will, in many cases, expand and add incremental workloads, some of those would be private, some of those would be public and then net new will tend to be start on public and then leverage the on-prem datasets for better views, more holistic use of data.

Chad Bennett — Craig-Hallum — Analyst

Perfect. And then maybe one quick follow-up for, Jim. Just in terms of — obviously, interesting times right now, still in the pandemic, but just in terms of how you’re thinking about seasonality of bookings in the current quarter relative to prior years? And maybe a follow-up if I can on that for either one of you. Just kind of your level of — or IBMs level of interest in activity that you expect in this quarter, especially around the private cloud product? Thanks.

James W. Frankola — Chief Financial Officer

I’ll start with the seasonality piece and then I’ll turn it over to Rob to talk about IBM’s interest. So we — typically we do around 35% to 40% of our bookings in Q4. So we are a seasonal business like most enterprise software. This Q4, it’s a tough question to model. So, we initially anticipated back in — when the pandemic started that the life would potentially start resuming normalcy in Q4, that’s clearly not the case and we’re looking at, obviously, a second wave of virus impact. So we’ve modeled that Q4 looks a lot like Q3 and Q2 in terms of customer demand. Seasonality, that might mean that that is on the lower end of that 35% to 40% range, but it’s tough to call right now.

Robert G. Bearden — President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

And I’ll pickup the question then on IBM. Very similar story, actually, with our core customer base. As you know, we’ve got a number of customers — joint customers with IBM. It’s been a great relationship, great partnership, go-to-market continues to strengthen and those customers tend to be the high-end enterprises that had very, very strong interest in moving the biggest portion of workloads, right now, to CDP Private. It’s a really big value proposition, not only in terms of just being able to separate storage, compute and date, it brings [0:28:14] just the ease of use, ease of admin in the value creation that OpenShift brings to the CDP Private platform.

And on a holistic basis, we are — we had over 150 customers that are in motion right now to CDP and many, many more than that that are in the detailed planning phase, how that splits between our independent customers and joint customers with IBM and other partners, I honestly can’t tell you. But the big migrations to CDP Private are really happening and that starts to also now open up and move adoption to CDP Public as well. So hopefully that captured your question.

Chad Bennett — Craig-Hallum — Analyst

It does. Thanks so much. Nice job.

James W. Frankola — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Chad.

Operator

Our next question is from Mark Murphy with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Mark Murphy — JP Morgan — Analyst

Yes. Thank you very much, and I will add my congrats. Jim, I’m curious which metric you think we should index to as a best indication of Cloudera’s growth in Q3. I’m looking across ARR growth 12%, the CRPO growth, I think, you said was 14%, subscription revenue growth was 18%, which one do you think is best representing it? And then do you have any thought on how to model the ARR growth specifically in Q4? Which probably kind of ties in with what you were talking about a moment ago?

James W. Frankola — Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, for sure, ARR is the single best metric to look at our top line growth. Look, it’s a representation of the economic value of customers at the last days of the quarter, it normalizes for the effects of the merger, accounting changes, the shift to 100% open source software. CRPO is pretty close that there are some art-effects in RPO. For example, you have customes that may have cancellation provisions in their contract, that get excluded from RPOs that are still valued in AAR and we get the economic value. So I’d only point you to ARR. And by the way, if you look at ARR over the past four quarters as compared to CRPO over the past four quarters, the average is essentially the exact same number. So ARR is by far the best metric.

Going back to how to model ARR, from our perspective, since ARR is a surrogate for bookings, that’s one of the reason why it’s a great number. It captures almost all the economic activity that occurs in the quarter and, therefore, it’s hard to offer the same level of prediction as you would for some of the other numbers. What I say is, ARR should trend very similar to software revenue trends over time. And I’ll leave it at that.

Mark Murphy — JP Morgan — Analyst

Okay. And then I had a quick follow-up. In terms of the consumption revenue, we were layering into the model for CDP Public. Rob, I know you said it’s a small amount, but just curious

