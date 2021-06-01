Cloudera (CLDR) to become a private company through deal with KKR and CD&R

Shares of Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) were up 24% in morning trade on Tuesday as the company had an eventful day with acquisition and earnings announcements. The highlight is the deal that Cloudera has struck with KKR and CD&R to be acquired and taken private for $5.3 billion. The stock has gained 14% since the beginning of this year.

Deal terms

Cloudera will be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and KKR for approx. $5.3 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and will result in Cloudera becoming a private company.

As per the terms, Cloudera’s shareholders will receive $16 per share, which represents a 24% premium to Friday’s closing price and a 30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price.

Earnings results

Cloudera released its first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 7% to $224.3 million year-over-year. Subscription revenue rose 7% while annualized recurring revenue gained 12%.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $40 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $58 million, or $0.20 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.12 from $0.05 in the year-ago period.

At quarter-end, Cloudera had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $902.5 million.

In the wake of the acquisition deal with KKR and CD&R, Cloudera cancelled its earnings conference call and did not provide guidance for the second quarter or the full year of 2022.

Separate acquisitions

Cloudera also announced that it agreed to acquire two software-as-a-service companies, Datacoral and Cazena, in two separate transactions for undisclosed terms. The acquisitions are expected to expand Cloudera’s public cloud offering and market opportunity as it works to strengthen its footing in the hybrid cloud space. The deals are expected to close in Cloudera’s second quarter of 2022.

