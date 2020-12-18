Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, LATEST
Infographic: Highlights of Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Q2 2021 earnings report
Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported higher earnings for the second quarter of 2021, despite a decrease in sales amid historically low restaurant traffic due to the COVID-related restrictions.
Net profit of the Orlando, Florida-based restaurant chain increased to $96 million or $0.73 per share in the November-quarter from $24.7 million or $0.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a lower bottom-line number.
Meanwhile, there was a 19.4% decrease in revenues to $1.66 billion. The top-line also came in below the market’s projection.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Darden’s Q2 earnings
Darden’s market value more than doubled in the past nine months. The stock closed the last trading session higher.
Looking for more insights?
Read the full conference call transcript here. It’s free!
Most Popular
Key highlights from FedEx (FDX) Q2 2021 earnings results
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues rose 19% year-over-year to $20.6 billion. GAAP net income was $1.23 billion, or $4.55 per share, compared to
After strong FY20, Accenture now eyes bigger slice of the cloud pie
Accenture plc. (NYSE: ACN) has successfully sailed through the virus crisis so far, and is currently expanding its cloud services in a big way to help enterprises effortlessly go digital.
Will Wayfair (W) stay profitable after markets reopen post-COVID?
Being an exclusive e-commerce marketplace came in handy for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) when households across the country took to home renovation to beat the shelter-in-place blues. While the unique