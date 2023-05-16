Home Depot (HD) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales declined 4.2% year-over-year to $37.3 billion. Comparable sales dropped 4.5%.

Net earnings were $3.9 billion, or $3.82 per share, compared to $4.2 billion, or $4.09 per share, in the year-ago period.

Earnings beat expectations while sales fell short of estimates.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects sales and comparable sales to decline 2-5% versus the prior year. EPS is expected to drop 7-13% compared to last year.

