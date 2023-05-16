Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Home Depot (HD) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Sales declined 4.2% year-over-year to $37.3 billion. Comparable sales dropped 4.5%.
Net earnings were $3.9 billion, or $3.82 per share, compared to $4.2 billion, or $4.09 per share, in the year-ago period.
Earnings beat expectations while sales fell short of estimates.
For fiscal year 2023, the company expects sales and comparable sales to decline 2-5% versus the prior year. EPS is expected to drop 7-13% compared to last year.
Prior performance
Most Popular
After a challenging Q1, what has Beyond Meat (BYND) planned for the rest of 2023
Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 13% year-to-date and 61% over the past 12 months. The company had a
What to expect when Alibaba Group (BABA) reports earnings on Thursday?
Over the years, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has remained a dominant player in the Chinese tech industry, but it also faced challenges like economic uncertainties and regulatory crackdowns
Earnings: Highlights of Ferrari’s (RACE) Q1 2023 financial results
Supercar maker Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in revenues and net profit. First quarter net revenues increased 20%