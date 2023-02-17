Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings: Highlights of Fastly’s (FSLY) Q4 2022 financial results

Cloud company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) has reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022, aided by an increase in revenues.

Fastly Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter revenues increased 22% from last year to $119.3 million. As a result, the adjusted net loss narrowed to $0.08 per share in the December quarter from $0.10 per share in the same period of 2021. The unadjusted loss was $46.7 million or $0.38 per share, compared to a loss of $57.5 million or $0.49 per share a year earlier.

“We are excited to close out 2022 with another record quarter, exceeding the top end of our guidance range while demonstrating a significant improvement to gross margin,” said Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials Q1 2023 revenue and profit increase

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased to $2.03 per

Domino’s Pizza set to report Q4 results. Here’s all you need to know

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is probably the most popular pizza brand and it has dominated the market for quite some time, aided by competitive pricing and quality products. Restaurant

Hasbro (HAS) expects low single-digit decline in revenue in FY2023

Shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 2% on Thursday following the announcement of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. Earnings beat expectations while revenue came in line

Tags

cloud computingIT services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top