Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Highlights of Ferrari’s (RACE) Q1 2023 financial results
Supercar maker Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in revenues and net profit.
First quarter net revenues increased 20% year-over-year to EUR1.43 billion from EUR1.19 billion in the same period of last year. Total shipments were 3,567 units, up 9.7% year-over-year.
Net profit attributable to the company came in at EUR297 million, or EUR1.62 per share, compared to EUR239 million, or EUR1.29 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.
“We have decided to reopen orders for the Purosangue, suspended due to initial unprecedented demand, and launched the Roma Spider to further enrich our offer. We are on track with our electrification journey on the development of both sports cars and infrastructures in Maranello,” said Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
What to expect when Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) reports Q4 earnings next week
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were down slightly on Friday. The stock has gained 19% year-to-date. The gaming company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2023
Highlights of Devon Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings report
Oil and gas exploration company Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues edged up to $3.82 billion in the March
What to expect when Target (TGT) reports Q1 earnings next week
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has dropped 7% over the past three months. The leading retailer is scheduled to report its first quarter