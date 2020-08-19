Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in second-quarter earnings, which also surpassed the market’s projection. However, shares of the semiconductor giant dropped during the extended trading session, following the announcement.
Adjusted profit climbed to $2.18 per share in the second quarter from $1.24 per share last year. Net earnings moved up to $0.99 per share from $0.90 per share in the same period of 2020. The bottom-line topped the Street view.
Revenue rose 50% annually to $3.87 billion in the second quarter and came in above the market’s prediction.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Nvidia’s Q2 2021 earnings call transcript
The company’s stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading sharply lower and continued to lose in the after-hours. The stock’s value more than doubled in the past twelve months.
(this story will be updated shortly with infographic)
Most Popular
Stable demand should help PetMed (PETS) emerge stronger from pandemic
PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) has been around for a long time, expanding its foothold in the lucrative pet care market at a slow but steady pace. Last year, the company
Lowe’s Q2 2020 earnings results — Infographic
Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported a 30% increase in Q2 revenues to $27.3.1 billion, beating Wall Street
Agilent (A) Q3 earnings rise, beat forecast; revenue down 1%
Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) reported third-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell. Earnings increased from last year and surpassed the forecast. The stock traded higher immediately after the announcement. The