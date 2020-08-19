Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in second-quarter earnings, which also surpassed the market’s projection. However, shares of the semiconductor giant dropped during the extended trading session, following the announcement.

Adjusted profit climbed to $2.18 per share in the second quarter from $1.24 per share last year. Net earnings moved up to $0.99 per share from $0.90 per share in the same period of 2020. The bottom-line topped the Street view.

Revenue rose 50% annually to $3.87 billion in the second quarter and came in above the market’s prediction.

The company’s stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading sharply lower and continued to lose in the after-hours. The stock’s value more than doubled in the past twelve months.

