Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Ameren’s Q4 2023 financial results

Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE), a leading public utility holding company, has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also issued guidance for 2024 earnings and long-term growth.
- Q4 net income declined to $158 million or $0.60 per share from $163 billion or $0.63 per share a year earlier
- Total operating revenues decreased to $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.05 billion a year earlier
- At $264 million, Q4 operating income was down 4% year-over-year
- The management expects full-year 2024 earnings per share to be in the range of $4.52 to $4.72
- At the midpoint of the FY4 guidance, the company expects earnings to grow at a 6% to 8% compound annual rate from 2024 through 2028
- The multi-year earnings growth is expected to be driven by projected rate base growth of about 8.2% compounded annually from 2023 through 2028
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Salesforce (CRM) likely to report higher Q4 revenues and profit
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be publishing its fourth-quarter 2024 results next week, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenues and earnings. Of late, the
What to expect when Macy’s (M) reports Q4 2023 earnings results
Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose over 2% on Friday. The stock has gained 31% over the past three months. The retailer is scheduled to report its fourth quarter
Earnings Summary: Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reports Q4 2023 results
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading media and entertainment company, has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Q4 revenue was $10.28 billion, down 7% from the