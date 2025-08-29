Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of CooperCompanies’ (COO) Q3 2025 report
Medical device maker CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) has reported a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025 amid strong sales growth.
- Third-quarter revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.06 billion; CooperVision revenue rose 6% to $718.4 million
- At $341.9 million, revenues of the CooperSurgical (CSI) business division were up 4%
- On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings climbed 15% annually to $1.10 per share
- Meanwhile, unadjusted earnings declined 6% year-over-year to $0.49 per share in the July quarter
- For the fourth quarter of 2025, the management expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion; organic growth is expected to be 2-4% in Q4
- The company is looking for adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.10 to $1.14 for the October quarter
- For fiscal 2025, it expects revenue to be in the range of $4.08 billion to $4.10 billion, and sees FY25 organic growth of 4-4.5%
- CooperCompanies expects its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.08 and $4.12
