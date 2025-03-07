Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Highlights of CooperCompanies (COO) Q1 2025 results
Medical device maker CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit.
- First-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $964. 7 million; CooperVision and CooperSurgical revenues grew 4% and 3%, respectively
- On a reported basis, earnings per share was $0.52 in Q1, up 27% from last year’s first quarter
- Net income increased to $104.3 million in the January quarter from $81.2 million a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings per share moved up 8% annually to $0.92 during the three months
- Q1 gross margin advanced to 68% from 67% the year-ago quarter; operating margin rose to 19% from 16%
- Operating cash flow and capital expenditures came in at $190.6 million and $89.4 million, respectively, resulting in free cash flow of $101.2 million
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects total revenue to be $4.08-4.16 billion, and an organic growth rate of 6-8%
